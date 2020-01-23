|
Mary H. Smith Summerville - The relatives and friends of the late Ms. Mary H. Smith and those of her beloved son, Floyd Smith (Moncks Corner, SC), Calvin Smith (PA), Van Smith (PA), her loving sister: Hattie Spruell (Summerville, SC), Jeannette Alston (Summerville, SC) and Evelyn Locke (Summerville, SC) and her caretaker, Shirley Smalls are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Branch AME Church, 482 Jedburg Road, Summerville, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Ms. Smith will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020