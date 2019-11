Mary Hall DeVeaux Carpowich SAN DIEGO, CA - Mary Hall DeVeaux Carpowich passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in San Diego, California on Nov 6, 2019. Mary was predeceased by her husband Charles. She was the proud mother of 6 children and 14 grandchildren. Mary was born in Charleston, SC Sept 11, 1937 to Mercier Green and Mary Hall DeVeaux. She graduated from St. Andrews High and Columbia College. Mary has two brothers in Charleston, James Mercier Deveaux and Albert Deveaux. She was predeceased by Mercier Green Jr. She will have mass at Our Mother of Confidence Church Nov. 23rd at 11am. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend; she was loved by all that knew her. Church address: Our Mother of Confidence Church, 3131 Governor Dr., San Diego, CA 92117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston