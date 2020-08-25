1/1
Mary Heinz
1927 - 2020
Mary Heinz N. Charleston - Mary Wanda Heinz, 93, of Eureka, IL, formerly of North Charleston, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 21, 2020. Mary was born June 30, 1927 in Anna, Illinois to the late John R. and Mary Etta Walker Hoelscher Thomas. Mary worked in the meat department at Eureka Illinois IGA for many years before retiring to Charleston SC where she worked more than 30 years for Darby Development Company, winning numerous awards for her quality of management. She adored her family and valued her friends. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed square-dancing with her husband. She was Southern Baptist and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by a daughter-in-law Dorothy Rednour, Charleston SC; a daughter Barbara Livengood, Tucson Arizona; two sons, Garland (Bonnie) Rednour and Kevin (Julianne) Rednour of Eureka Il; 9 grandchildren: Michele Collins, Wanda Todd, Bobby and Randy Pilch, Chad Livingood, Scott Rednour, Laci Hodonicky, Jennifer Duhon and Stacie Rednour, 13 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Edward E. Heinz; two brothers, Gene and Leroy Thomas; a sister, Bessie; an infant son, two sons, Roy and George Rednour. The family would especially like to thank Dr Rhett Miller, Dr. Steven Jones and the caring staff of the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home for the excellent care and kindness shown. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC. Her Celebration of Life will follow at 2pm in the Chapel. She will join her late husband in their mausoleum by entombment following the service at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Her Funeral Service and Entombment will be Livestreamed on our website for those who are unable to attend. Livestream Link and online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
