Mary Jane McNeil Newton

Mary Jane McNeil Newton SUMMERVILLE - The relative and friends of Mrs Mary Jane McNeil Newton of Summerville, SC who entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2019; are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Thursday, October 17, 2019; 12:00 noon at Murray United Methodist Church, Summerville SC; Interment will be held at the church cemetery. Viewing and visitation will be this evening from 5-7 PM. Services are entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville SC (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 16, 2019
