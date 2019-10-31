Mary Jane Pence Dorchester, SC - Mary Jane Blake Pence, 62, of Dorchester, wife of Dane L. Pence, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Trident Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. She was born on January 21, 1957 in Greenville, SC to Joseph J. Blake, Jr. and Audrey Barrineau Blake. She was a 1976 graduate of Summerville High School and was a machine operator with Tee Pak. She was an Easter Star. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dane Pence, Sr.; a daughter, Dana (Alex) Russell; a son, Dane Pence, Jr., Megan Floyd, all of Dorchester; grandchildren, Destiny Pence, Brooke Pence and Dane Pence, III, (Biscuit) of Harleyville; two brothers, Joey Blake and Tony Blake; numerous aunts uncles and cousins in Georgetown and Andrews. Memorials may be made in her memory to the , 887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019