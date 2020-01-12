Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 824-9990
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
409 Oxford Road
Ladson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jones Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jones Evans Obituary
Mary Jones Evans LADSON - Mary Jones Evans, 86, of Ladson, SC died Sunday. Family visitation will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6-8PM at her home; 409 Oxford Road, Ladson, SC 29456. THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990/843-744-8761 in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -