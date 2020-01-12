|
|
Mary Jones Evans LADSON - Mary Jones Evans, 86, of Ladson, SC died Sunday. Family visitation will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6-8PM at her home; 409 Oxford Road, Ladson, SC 29456. THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990/843-744-8761 in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 13, 2020