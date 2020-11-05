1/
Mary Katherine Hurt
Mary Katherine Hurt Sumter, SC - Mary Katherine Creal Hurt, 86, died Thursday, November 4, 2020 at National Healthcare Center in Sumter. Born in St. Louis, MO, she was a daughter of the late George Gaines Creal and Gladys B. Chadwell Creal. Mrs. Hurt was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sumter. She was a former member of North Avenue Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and a longtime member of First Scots Presbyterian Church in Charleston, SC and, upon moving to Sumter, she joined First Presbyterian Church and was a devoted member of the Adult Choir. She was a Deacon and Elder in the PCUSA. She attended UGA and graduated from the Baptist College of Charleston (Charleston Southern University) with a degree in education. She received her MA in education from The Citadel. She taught the fourth, eighth and high school grade levels in the Charleston County Schools and also in Aberdeen, Scotland. The final years of her teaching career were spent at the James Island and Ft. Johnson High Schools on James Island, SC instructing special education students. Surviving are her only daughter, Katherine H. Richardson of Sumter; four grandchildren, Sarah Michelle Andrews Lewis of Tallahassee, FL, Anna Katherine Richardson Chassereau (Jarret) of Lexington, SC, Andrew Chadwell Lebourdais of TX, Alexandra Spalding Lebourdais Spears (Joshua); two great-grandchildren, Eavan Mackenna Scarbary and Colin Reid Chassereau. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Anne Hurt Lebourdais; a brother, George C. Creal and her son-in-law, George G. Richardson. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 9 W. Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com. Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
