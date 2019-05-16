Mary Kathleen Hanna James Island - Mary Kathleen Gilbert Hanna, a resident of James Island, SC, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina at the age of 77. The relatives and friends of Mary K. Hanna are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 17, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston. Entombment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. The daughter of William Harmon Gilbert and Mary Elizabeth Whitworth Gilbert, she was born May 14,1941, in Jacksonville, FL. She was a graduate of University High School in Columbia, SC and was a retired professional cake decorator for Piggly Wiggly of Charleston for many years.Mary knew no strangers and could strike up a conversation with anyone, pet every dog and hug every baby she encountered. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and cooking and baking for family and friends. She was always happiest when all of her family were gathered together for any occasion. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James E. Hanna; two sons, James Hanna, Jr. of Charleston and Dale Hanna of Walterboro, SC; her two brothers, Marvin A. Gilbert of Charleston and William H. Gilbert of Pendleton, SC and 5 grandchildren, all of Charleston, SC. She is predeceased by her daughter, Diane Lynn Galbraith and her two sisters, Carolyn Gilbert Wilson and Sarah Gilbert Stack. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pet Helpers,1447 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary