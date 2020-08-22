Mary Kathryn Ray Ladson - Mary Kathryn Ray, 71, of Ladson, peacefully passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS ARE MANDATORY. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 1 to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association
. Kathy was born August 26, 1948 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late JT Wadkins and Minnie Virginia Burrows Wadkins. Kathy was a Manager with Kmart before retiring. She was a master at Crossword Puzzles and loved coffee. Survivors include: one son and two daughters: James Raymond Everett, Jr., Patricia E. Crider and Stephanie C. Sherman (Ricky); six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers: Linda Corlette, Ron Wadkins (Linda), Joyce Wadkins, Helen Connolly (Huey) and Mark Wadkins. She was predeceased by six brothers and two sisters and her long-term companion: Frank H. Graham. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
