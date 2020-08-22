1/
Mary Kathryn Ray
Mary Kathryn Ray Ladson - Mary Kathryn Ray, 71, of Ladson, peacefully passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS ARE MANDATORY. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 1 to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Kathy was born August 26, 1948 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late JT Wadkins and Minnie Virginia Burrows Wadkins. Kathy was a Manager with Kmart before retiring. She was a master at Crossword Puzzles and loved coffee. Survivors include: one son and two daughters: James Raymond Everett, Jr., Patricia E. Crider and Stephanie C. Sherman (Ricky); six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers: Linda Corlette, Ron Wadkins (Linda), Joyce Wadkins, Helen Connolly (Huey) and Mark Wadkins. She was predeceased by six brothers and two sisters and her long-term companion: Frank H. Graham. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
