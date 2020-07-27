Mary Kathy Britzius Mt. Pleasant - Mary "Kathy" Britzius passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Kathy was born August 19, 1941, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late Mary Katherine Britzius and the late William Karl Britzius. She was a graduate of Bishop England High School . Kathy held many titles, but none of them as important to her as Mother, Grandmother and Friend. She will be sadly missed more than anyone will ever know. Her presence lit up the room with a beautiful smile and an unforgettable laugh. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Hendricks, Steve Hendricks; her daughter, Chrissy Denning (Carrol Gene); her grandchildren: Nicholas Denning, Katie Denning, Quinn Hendricks and Chelsey Conyers all of Charleston; a brother, Dick Britzius (Barbara) of Myrtle Beach; a niece; several nephews, cousins and many amazing friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Bobby Hendricks. Kathy retired in 2016, after 35 years as the Director of The Greater Charleston Restaurant Association. To say she loved her job was an understatement; some would even say she "was the Charleston Restaurant Association"! To Our Family: She said that words cannot express how much she is going to miss us all, especially her children and grandchildren that she will not get to see grow up and that she is so very proud of them. Know that she wishes us the best of life from the bottom of her heart. She loved all of us tremendously and will always be with us in spirit. To Our Mom's Extended Family: "The Love of her Life" Laurens "Brother" Pitts, she loved you so much. The last 37 years that you have had with her have been the happiest of her life. She loved and adored each and every one of your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as if they were her own. To Our Mom's Friends: She always mentioned how truly blessed she was to have a great number of special friends in her life, friends that would hold wonderful memories in her heart forever. Thank you all for making those cherished moments count. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC 29414. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, INC., (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
