Mary Kirk N. Charleston - Mary C. Kirk, 89, formerly of Greenville, Passed away on July10, 2019 at her home in N. Charleston. Chris was married to her husband Wade for 68 years until his death in 2015. She is also preceded in death by her children; Karen (Kirk) Miller, Steven and Mark Kirk, and twin grandsons who were lost at birth. She is survived by her son-in-law Eslie Miller of Saluda, NC, Nancy Miller Studt of Tucson, AZ, and Donna Carol Jones of N. Charleston. The family wishes to thank the nurses, aides, and staff of Heartland Hospice who aided and comforted us all on this final journey of Chris's life. Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 14, 2019
