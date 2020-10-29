Mary Knight Harbeson Day Santee, SC - Mary Estelle Knight Harbeson Day, 98, died on October 29, 2020 at her home in Santee, SC. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Harleyville Cemetery with Pastor Roy Dean Knight officiating. Mary was born on January 3, 1922 in Harleyville, SC, a daughter of the late Arlee and Maude Weathers Knight. She was a 1939 graduate of Harleyville High School and was so proud of having five generations in her family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John L. Harbeson and Van Lee Day; her son, Johnnie Harbeson; great-grandson, Brandon Fontenot and siblings, Virginia K. Way, William Knight, Vickie K. Roberson, Jerome Knight, and Thelma Knight and James Knight. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn H. (Wayne) Knight of North Charleston and Adele (Gene) Burt, Santee; a brother, Wallace (Dicksie) Knight, and sisters, Frances Ardis, Catherine Reeves, Marie Weathers, Dot Smith; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Harbeson, Walton, Kentucky. Mary had many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice and their Director, Debbie as well as Portia, Amanda, Chris and a very special thanks to Judy Cotney. Flowers will be accepted, and memorials may be made to St. George Church of Christ, PO Box 516, St. George, SC 29477 or Cotton Gin Church, PO Box 208, Reevesville, SC 29471. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
