1/
Mary Knight Harbeson Day
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Knight Harbeson Day Santee, SC - Mary Estelle Knight Harbeson Day, 98, died on October 29, 2020 at her home in Santee, SC. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Harleyville Cemetery with Pastor Roy Dean Knight officiating. Mary was born on January 3, 1922 in Harleyville, SC, a daughter of the late Arlee and Maude Weathers Knight. She was a 1939 graduate of Harleyville High School and was so proud of having five generations in her family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John L. Harbeson and Van Lee Day; her son, Johnnie Harbeson; great-grandson, Brandon Fontenot and siblings, Virginia K. Way, William Knight, Vickie K. Roberson, Jerome Knight, and Thelma Knight and James Knight. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn H. (Wayne) Knight of North Charleston and Adele (Gene) Burt, Santee; a brother, Wallace (Dicksie) Knight, and sisters, Frances Ardis, Catherine Reeves, Marie Weathers, Dot Smith; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Harbeson, Walton, Kentucky. Mary had many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice and their Director, Debbie as well as Portia, Amanda, Chris and a very special thanks to Judy Cotney. Flowers will be accepted, and memorials may be made to St. George Church of Christ, PO Box 516, St. George, SC 29477 or Cotton Gin Church, PO Box 208, Reevesville, SC 29471. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved