Mary L. Liner (1940 - 2019)
  • "Sending my prayers to the family. We will miss her deeply...."
    - Charlene Manigault
  • "To The Liner and Rouse Family I Was So Sorry To Hear About..."
    - Evelyn Cromedy
Rivers Funeral Home - Goose Creek
421 Redbank Rd
Goose Creek, SC
29445
(843)-824-9990
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Charity AME Church
Mary L. Liner HUGER, SC - The family and friends of Mrs. Mary L. Liner, 79, of Huger, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11 AM @ Charity AME Church 2093 Cainhoy Rd. Huger, SC. THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME 421 Redbank Road Goose Creek, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 824-9990. Interment in the Church Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday from 6-8PM at the Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019
