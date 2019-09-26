Mary L. Liner HUGER, SC - The family and friends of Mrs. Mary L. Liner, 79, of Huger, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11 AM @ Charity AME Church 2093 Cainhoy Rd. Huger, SC. THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME 421 Redbank Road Goose Creek, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 824-9990. Interment in the Church Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday from 6-8PM at the Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019