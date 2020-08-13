Mary L. Rivers CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mary Louise Rivers, those of her beloved sons; Messrs. Gerald B. II. (Rochelle); Terrance (Danielle) and Andrew Rivers, grandchildren, Jaden, Nyla, Skye and Zachary Rivers, sister, Ms. Barbara Gilliard, brothers, Messrs. David (Carolyn) and Johnny (Marcie) Kinloch; father-in-law, Mr. Oscar Rivers, Sr., brothers-in-law, Mr. Oscar Rivers, Jr. and Mr. Carl (Marthena) Rivers, four aunts, Ms. Mazie White, Ms. Gladys Scott, Ms. Dorothy Hamilton and Ms. Liza Brown, nieces. nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Celebration on Saturday, August 15, 2020 11: a.m. at Christmas Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. The family will have a walk through for Mrs. Rivers, on Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Fielding 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Please wear your mask. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston