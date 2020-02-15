|
|
Mary Lang Croft Bamberg, SC - Funeral services for Mary Emily Lang Croft, 91, of Bamberg, SC will be held at two o'clock Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston; burial will follow in the Southend Cemetery, Bamberg, SC. The family will receive friends from five to eight p.m., Sunday at Folk Funeral Home, Williston. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020