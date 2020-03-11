|
Mary Lee "Kathrine" Robinson McClellanville, SC - Mrs. Mary Lee "Kathrine" Robinson entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Residence: 2060 Germantown Road, McClellanville, SC 29458. Mrs. Robinson is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William and Minnie Henry; the widow of Mr. Joe Louis Robinson, Sr.; the mother of Mrs. Lillian Bernice Robinson-Dorsey (Rodrick), Mr. Joe Louis Robinson, Jr., Ms. Deborah Melbert, Mrs. Shelia Robinson-Walton (Hayward), Mr. Gregory H. Brown (Georgetta) and Ms. Pamela D. Robinson; and the daughter-in-law of Ms. Charlott Robinson. She was 77 years old and a Homemaker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020