Mrs. Mary Lee Simmons Ashe Ridgeville, SC. - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mary Lee Simmons Ashe, and those of her husband Rev. Edward Ashe, her beloved children; Felix (Evelyn) Ashe, Kelvin (Dr. Missoura) Ashe, Rusty (Diana) Ashe, Renee (James) Gethers, Winslow (Barbara) Ashe, Charmas Tony Ashe, and Cornelius Ashe who preceded her in death and those of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends are all invited to attend her Home-Going Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00AM at Magnolia Baptist Church, 1234 Hwy 61, Ridgeville, SC, Interment: Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, Ridgeville, SC. Mrs. Ashe will repose at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. A public viewing will be held on today (Friday) at the mortuary from 4:00PM - 7:00PM. THERE WILL BE NO FAMILY HOUR. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC. 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019