Mary Linda Player Ladson - Mary Linda Player, 72, of Ladson, SC, widow of Jerry Lloyd Player entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 5, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in consideration for the health and safety of all, arrangements will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. MaryLinda was born March 2, 1948, in Moncks Corner, SC, daughter of the late Stevens H. Wiley, Sr. and Tula Baker Wiley. She was a homemaker and the middle child - number six of nine - and was so tiny that her parents would often place her in a shoe box at nighttime. Mary was the epitome of a strong caretaker; not only did she raise her children, but also helped raise many of the family's nieces and nephews. She never put herself first, but rather, always came last, putting family and friends before herself. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Reanee Player-Turner (Darrell) of Saint George, SC, Margaret Estelle-Player Gordon (Devin) of Ridgeville, SC; four stepsons, Jerry Wayne Player (Dorinda) of Walterboro, SC, Randy Richardson (Annette) of Gates, NC, Ricky Richardson (Janice) of Chesapeake, VA, and Timothy Richardson of Greensboro, NC; eight grandchildren, Shaye, Nikki and Ryan Player; Jeremy, Elizabeth and Ruby Gordon; Tula Sterling and Kingsley Turner; two great-grandchildren, Rylan Player and Zaiden Davis; five siblings, Jane Fairchild, Stevens H. Wiley, Jr., George Wiley, Elizabeth Gaskins and Sarah Hare; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, one sister and two brothers. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
