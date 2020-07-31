Mary Lopez Goose Creek - Mary Rita Lopez, 74, of Goose Creek, SC, wife to Robert Lopez of 52 years, entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on May 22, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, Mary was a daughter of the late Edgar Allan Clapp and Marguerite Mills Clapp. Mary was a longtime resident of Goose Creek for over 37 years. She retired from the Navy Exchange after 25 years of service. Mary served as the Past District 1 Chaplain and Past President of the VFW Auxiliary Post 10256. She also served as the Past Regional Treasurer of the Southeast Ladies Auxiliary FRA Branch 269. Mary was actively involved in her parish as a Eucharistic Minister and a Samaritan Outreach volunteer at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by daughters: Maggie (Jimmy) Miller of Summerville, SC; Beth (Mark) Christensen and Rita (John) Johnson, both of Goose Creek, SC. Grandchildren: Drew, Ethan, Aidan, Hannah, Declan, Mackenzie, Brogan, Fiona, and James; sisters: Patricia Savarese of Maryland, Gail (Fred) Bolz, and Kathy (Gary) Sorenson both of Goose Creek, SC; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Immediately following, the burial will be held at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Dr., Moncks Corner, SC. 29461. The family would like to extend an invite to a reception at 2:30 pm at the Fleet Reserve Association, 99 Wisteria Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be sent to the Samaritan Outreach at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Low Country Autism Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation, 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Please visit our tribute page at www.mcalister-smith.com
