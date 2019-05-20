Mary Lou Black Mt. Pleasant - Mary Lou Davis Black, 89, of Mt. Pleasant and longtime resident of Awendaw, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 20, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time. Mary Lou was born October 22, 1929 in Awendaw, SC, one of three children of the late George Joiner Davis and the late Ella Louise Brockington Davis. She was a graduate of McClellanville High School and Rice Business College. Mary Lou retired from the Post and Courier as a teletype operator after 46 years. She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie "Wezi" H. Manos (Chris Manos) of Mt. Pleasant, Sherry Mullings (Pat Mullings) of Mt. Pleasant; four granddaughters, Kim Coleman, Holly Patrick, Kristen Zayas-Bazan, Caitlin Boles; her niece, Robin Davis Dean, who was like a daughter to her and many loved nieces and nephews; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Rusty Haynes, brother, G. J. Davis, and sister, Effie Davis Freeman. Our "Darlin' Mamie" was loved by so many and she so loved each one in return. Her smile, her humor, her gentle touch for all who know her will be sadly missed. All her life she did her best. Don't grieve for her, she is at rest. What our heart remembers, it shall never forget. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Ste. 208A, Charleston SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary