Mary Louise Chaplin Lamb Charleston - Mary Louise Chaplin Lamb, 92, of Charleston, entered into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Her private memorial service will be held at J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel, followed by interment at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Mary was born October 21, 1927 to Grover C. Chaplin, Sr. and Estelle Breuer Chaplin. Mary enjoyed growing up in Meggett, South Carolina with siblings, Frances, Grover and Leon, who knew the value of hard work and serving one another. Mary was an all-state high school basketball player. After high school, she worked in personnel at the Naval Shipyard during World War II, contributing to the war effort. Mary had the Chaplin legacy of serving by giving her best, always thinking of others and making sure everyone had more than enough. She never visited others empty-handed. She could do a swan dive like nobody's business and fold a fitted sheet into a perfect square. She was a self-taught pianist and shared her music with others by singing in the church choir and gathering the family around the piano on Sunday afternoons. She was courageous in many ways, including killing copperhead snakes to protect her family. She was glamorous, growing up in Hollywood (SC!) and calling herself "Miss Folly Beach." She won bowling tournaments and was a fierce competitor at cards-especially in Pinochle, as she regularly beat three World War II vets on game nights. Mary came to a strong personal faith in Christ and this was clear through her deep love for God's Word. She was a faithful part of the women's Bible study and choir at her church for many years. She persevered through life as a military wife and mom, including moves overseas to Germany and Hawaii, always providing a wonderful home for her family. Even in her last days, you could see her perseverance and fight, and her heart to serve others and make sure they were taken care of. She is survived by her husband, Joe, with whom she was married for over 70 years; the three daughters they raised, Pamela, Patty and Nancy; and the 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren that she thoroughly enjoyed. Her 95-year old sister, Frances, has always been so special to her and continues to inspire the family. Mary's legacy is one of unwavering faith in Christ, love for her family and the desire to be a blessing to others as God had blessed her. The family would like to extend special appreciation to the loving hospice staff of Caris Healthcare of Charleston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caris at the following link: www.carishealthcare.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.