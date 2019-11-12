|
|
Mary Louise Dossat Mt. Pleasant - Mary Louise Armstrong Dossat passed into eternal rest in the morning on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Franke Home, Mount Pleasant, SC at the age of 97. Mary was born on March 11, 1922 in Galveston, Texas to Walter J. Armstrong and May Jett Armstrong. She graduated from Milby High School in 1940 and married the love her life, Roy J. Dossat, Sr. on June 27, 1942. Mary lived most of her life in Houston, Texas, then after her husband's retirement, moved to Canyon Lake, Texas. After Roy's death, Mary moved to South Carolina in 2002. Mary loved the water, canoeing, kayaking and traveling the United States with her husband. Mary was an accomplished seamstress and loved square dancing; she made all of their outfits. Mary was an animal lover, especially of her parrot, Chico. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy J. Dossat, Sr and her brother, Billy Armstrong. Mary is survived by her son, Roy J. Dossat, Jr. (Della) of Charleston, SC and her grandchildren: Travis Dossat of Nashville, TN; Tracey Brooks (Michael) of Sterling, VA; Mark Brooks of Sterling, VA; Nicholas Brooks of Sterling, VA; Jackson Synne-Dossat of Franklin, TN and Olivia Wynne-Dossat of Franklin, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charleston Pet Helpers. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019