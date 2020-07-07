1/
Mary Louise Kruse
Mary Louise Kruse Charleston - Mary Louise Kruse, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late John Brette Kruse, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 6, 2020. Her Private Graveside Service will be held Friday July 10, 2020, in Live Oak Cemetery, Walterboro, South Carolina. The family will have a private visitation on Thursday July 9, 2020, at the Downtown Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Mary was born April 27, 1932, in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late William Alphonse Goblet and Mable Peeples Goblet. She was a graduate of the College of Charleston. Mary was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and riding horses. She was a former antiques dealer. Mary was a former member of The Charleston Elks Club and the Rifle Club. She was a former member of Ashley River Baptist Church and Citadel Square Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Harriet Bevil (Brent R.) of Charleston, SC; and her granddaughter, Victoria Louise Bevil, also of Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Charleston, 48 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
