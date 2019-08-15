Mary Lynn Rowland Mt. Pleasant - Mary L. Rowland, 71, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Lawrence "Larry" Taylor Rowland passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Born June 4, 1948 in Florence County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James Russell Kendall, Sr. and Evelyn Waldrop Kendall. She enjoyed gardening and shag dancing, but time spent with her family and fur babies, especially at their mountain house and on Goat Island, was most important to her. She was always generous and never met a stranger. Mary grew up in Hibben United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lawrence "Larry" Rowland of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Kendall Murray (John) of Charleston, SC; son, Taylor Rowland of Charleston, SC; two brothers, James Russell Kendall, Jr. (Debra) of Atlanta, GA and Bill Kendall of Mount Pleasant, SC. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019