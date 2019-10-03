Mrs. Mary M. McCullough N. Charleston - In profound sorrow we announce the passing of Mrs. Mary McCullough, 97, of North Charleston, SC, who entered eternal rest on Friday, September 27, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Mr. Willie McGill and the late Mrs. Estell Scott McGill. She is the mother of Mrs. Minnie Ruth Morton (the late John A.), Mrs. Evelyn "Lolee" Champagne Rainey (Larry), Mrs. Aesperita McCullough Flenoid, one son, Kenneth McCullough (Aurora). The relatives and friends of Mrs. McCullough and those of her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Mrs. McCullough will repose at the church on Sunday from 11:15AM until the hour of service. A public viewing will be held on Saturday (October 5, 2019) at the mortuary from 4:00PM - 7:00PM. NO WAKE service will be held. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019