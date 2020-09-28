Reverend Mary M. Smith CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Rev. Mary M. Smith will celebrate her life with a Celebration Of Life service on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Mary AME Church parking lot, 735 Bear Swamp Rd (Red Top), Johns Island, SC. Interment will follow in Red Top Community Cemetery. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Tuesday from 4pm-7pm. Rev. Smith leaves to cherish her memories her children, Kathy Ann Edwards and Mark Leroy Edwards (Eunice); siblings, Christopher Watkins, Marie Heyward and Victoria Singleton; grandchildren, Carlisha Ladson (Randall), Tevin Williams, Travon Williams, Tierra Philps (Dontae), Ashleigh Hezekiah (Lorenzo), Corey, Antonio, Dominic Daise, Carl Paige and Ashley Bryan; twenty-two great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews and friends. Rev. Smith was preceded in death by her children, Norma Jean Morrall and Terry Oneil Edwards. Due to COVID-19, Facial Masks are required at visitation and Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
