Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Saints Lutheran Church
2107 N Highway 17
Mt Pleasant, SC 29466
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Usera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Usera


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Usera Obituary
Mary M. Usera MT. PLEASANT - Mary M. Usera, 94, of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on March 25th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church at a date in May to be determined. Mary was born in Sioux City, Iowa on August 23, 1925, a daughter of Christian Miller Berthelsen and Isabelle P. Berthelsen. Mary worked as the owner of Bon Voyage luggage and leather goods store in Puerto Rico and in Miami, Florida. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was such a skilled seamstress that she made many of her own clothes and those of her children when they were young. She loved to travel and especially loved going to Denmark where she had family. Mary was fluent in Spanish, having lived in Puerto Rico while she was married, and also learned to speak French. Mary was very involved in her church, All Saints Lutheran, and had many friends there. She loved the Lord. Mary is survived by three sons, Steven V. Usera of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; Andrew J. Usera of New Boston, New Hampshire; and Gregory T. Usera of San Juan, Puerto Rico; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard Miller Berthelsen and Robert Christian Berthelsen. Memorial arrangements are by Simplicity Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -