Mary M. Usera MT. PLEASANT - Mary M. Usera, 94, of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on March 25th, 2020. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church at a date in May to be determined. Mary was born in Sioux City, Iowa on August 23, 1925, a daughter of Christian Miller Berthelsen and Isabelle P. Berthelsen. Mary worked as the owner of Bon Voyage luggage and leather goods store in Puerto Rico and in Miami, Florida. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was such a skilled seamstress that she made many of her own clothes and those of her children when they were young. She loved to travel and especially loved going to Denmark where she had family. Mary was fluent in Spanish, having lived in Puerto Rico while she was married, and also learned to speak French. Mary was very involved in her church, All Saints Lutheran, and had many friends there. She loved the Lord. Mary is survived by three sons, Steven V. Usera of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; Andrew J. Usera of New Boston, New Hampshire; and Gregory T. Usera of San Juan, Puerto Rico; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard Miller Berthelsen and Robert Christian Berthelsen. Memorial arrangements are by Simplicity Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020