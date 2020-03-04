|
Mary Magdalene Tubbs VARNVILLE, SC - Mrs. Mary Magdalene Tubbs, 89, of Varnville, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville. Born October 14, 1930 in Colleton County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Kirkland Bell and the late Pearle Edna Crosby Bell. She graduated from Lodge High School in 1947 and retired from Westinghouse after thirty-nine years of service. She was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church and loved her church family dearly. She will be remembered as a devoted wife of twenty-four years to Mr. Arnold Ray Tubbs, Sr. She was deeply loved and brought immense joy to her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are: a son, Troy R. Stone (Gail), a sister, Edna B. Carroll (Joe); three grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, six step-children; twenty-one step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Tubbs was preceded in death by her first husband, Rudell Stone; and a step-son, Edward Dean Tubbs (Kathy). The family would like to thank Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hospice Compasses Team for their excellent care and devotion. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020; at Grace Baptist Church, 2862 Bamberg Hwy, Hampton. Interment will follow in Anderson Cemetery near Varnville. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2020