Mary Margaret "Peggy" Hostetter Sherrill Mt. Pleasant - Mary Margaret "Peggy" Hostetter Sherrill, a longtime East Hampton resident and 12th generation descendant of the local Edwards family, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, from metastatic lung cancer in her home, surrounded by family. Peggy had recently moved to Mt. Pleasant, SC. A memorial service will be held at a future date in East Hampton, NY. Born in Hanover, PA, on August 4th, 1941, to Lillian Edwards, and Samuel H. Hostetter, Peggy grew up spending summers in Amagansett at her family's cottage, a former seine house for her grandfather and his brothers' ocean trap business on Gardiner's Bay that they named the Lobster House. Peggy graduated from Averett College in 1961 and Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science in Art Education in 1963 and worked for the Institute of Life Insurance in New York. She married her first husband, Dr. Benjamin Dale Tarr, a veterinarian, in 1966 and they moved to East Hampton permanently in 1967. They had two children, Alicia and Paige, but later divorced. In 1984, she met Edwin L. Sherrill, Jr., East Hampton Village Trustee, and they married in 1986. They would have celebrated 33 years of marriage on November 22nd. She was a member of Devon Yacht Club since 1978, where she loved to sail and a longtime member of The East Hampton Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and played hand bells. Peggy was passionate about historic preservation and the east end. She was active for many years in several East Hampton community organizations including The Ladies Village Improvement Society, where she served on the Board of Directors, chairing the House Committee for the 9 Barnes Lane original office and overseeing its' renovation and expansion. She also made five dollhouses for the LVIS Fairs' raffles and was appointed Chair of the Deborah Light Octagonal Dollhouse in 1999. She was active in the redesign of Herrick Park, the AAUW, and Ramblers, a literary society. She was named the Historic Sight Manager for Home Sweet Home Museum in 1984 and served on the board of the East Hampton Historical Society, and as a Trustee of the Clinton Academy. An artist, she loved to paint, sew, knit and needlepoint. Her gift for intricate artistic detail was best evidenced through her earning her membership into the "Guild" from The Historical Society of Early American Decoration (HSEAD) which preserves, studies, and recreates the art of 1750-1850. She continued perfecting her skills and made many beautiful trays, gold leaf designs, decorating boxes, and chairs using the methods and patterns from Early American designs. Peggy also studied painting in oils with Janet Jennings and in 2017, Peggy's etched gold leaf trays and reverse paintings on glass were displayed in a show at the Amagansett Library. She was well known for her extraordinary handwriting, creativity, and unique needlepoint canvases capturing the east end. Some of Peggy's fondest memories were made alongside her beloved husband, Ed. The couple enjoyed vacations in Eastern and Western Europe and had an unforgettable adventure to the Galapagos Islands. Peggy's most treasured destination was with Ed sailing the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Islands. Mrs. Sherrill is survived by her husband of 33 years, Edwin "Ed" L. Sherrill, Jr. of East Hampton, NY. and Mt. Pleasant, SC; two daughters, Alicia Tarr Love (William E.) of Dallas, TX. and Paige Tarr Koches (James M.) of Mount Pleasant, SC. and step-son, Linus Z. Sherrill (Marilyn Bell); daughter-in-law, Sandra Sherrill; two sisters: Elizabeth Hostetter (Will Reger) and Ann Diefendorf (Floyd K.); six grandchildren: Allison Love, Katelyn Love, James Koches, Mackenzie Koches, Alexandra Pruitt, and Nathaniel Sherrill; great-grandson, Noah Pruitt. She was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Benjamin Dale Tarr, DVM, and step-son, Edwin L. Sherrill III. Memorials may be made to East Hampton Historical Society, 101 Main Street, East Hampton, NY 11937 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 10, 2019