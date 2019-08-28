Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Maxine "Mickey" Welch. View Sign Service Information Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory 403 7th St Parkersburg , WV 26101 (304)-422-6459 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Mickey" Maxine Welch PARKERSBURG, WV - Mary "Mickey" Maxine Welch, Parkersburg, West Virginia died at home August 27, 2019, surrounded by her family and under the care of her loving daughters. She was born April 14, 1927, the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Shriner and Grace Mae Barnhart Shriner. Mickey graduated from Parkersburg High School with the January Class of 1945. Her class was the last PHS class to graduate in January. In 1946, Mickey married Charles Nola Welch who preceded her in death in 1976. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Milton Stroffregen in 1982. Mickey was a successful owner of many businesses over the years, including Welch Oil & Gas, Welch Music, Commercial Office Equipment, and Classic Rope, among others. She was also a business associate of Mister Bee Potato Chips. As a business leader she was a preeminent example for many women that enter the business world, particularly those in male dominated fields. As a result, in 1987 she was awarded the Trailblazer W.E.A.L.T.H. award by the YWCA of Parkersburg and the Altrusa Club. In the '80s she became the first woman in WV to drill an oil well. She remained active in her oil and gas businesses for many years, retiring in 2014. Mickey belonged to several organizations over the years and was a passionate supporter of numerous community non-profits, serving on several boards of those organizations during her lifetime. A partial list of Board service includes Camden Clark Hospital, SW Resources, YWCA, the Art Center, and the Oil, Gas, and Industrial Historical Association Museum. Organizations she belonged to or actively supported include Lambda Chi Omega, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, Parkesburg Art Center, Boys & Girls Club, , Chamber of Commerce, Moose Club, IOGA, YMCA, Rotary Club, 4-H Clubs, West Virginia University Foundation, WVU-P Foundation, Girl Scouts, Artsbridge, Parkersburg High School Athletics and Art Programs, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, United Way, VFW 1212 and Mickey's House in Charleston, South Carolina. Mickey had a heart for helping those less fortunate, particularly "the kids." She was a major supporter and sponsor of the Montessori School at the Parkersburg YWCA. In 2017, through the Project H.O.M.E. organization she became the major sponsor of Mickey's House, a facility supporting homeless students in Charleston, SC. Although Mickey was an active volunteer and financial donor she never did any of these things for the recognition. Nonetheless, she was the recipient of numerous awards including a Golden Hammer Award in 2017 for sponsoring a home for Habitat; the first Philanthropist of the Year award winner given by the WVU-P Foundation in 2019, a Fraternal Order of Police Award, an Honoree Rotarian Award, and was recently recognized by SW Resources for her support and dedication over the years. Mickey is survived by her daughters Mary Anne Welch Ketelsen (Doug) Belpre, Betsy Mae Welch Wilson (Kim) Charleston, SC, step-children Shelly Clay (Ron), Tom Stroffregen (Martha), Dana Stroffregen, grandchildren Chip Poole, Whitney Wilson Spain, Wesley Thurman Wilson, Michelle Welch, and great-grandchildren Sebastian Poole, Walker Wilson Spain, Christian Welch and step-grandchild Ashley Stroffregen, her best and favorite companion-Missy the dog, special friends Nancy Horner, The Ketelsen Clan from all over the country, Linda Ormand and Reva Brady. She was also preceded in death by her son Charles Michael Welch, her brothers Paul Shriner and Ray Lewis, and her sister Margie Cravens. A private memorial service will be held for the family at Leavitt Funeral Home with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Mickey's Life at the Blennerhassett Hotel on Friday, August 30 from 2-4 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Mickey's House (Project H.O.M.E.) PO Box 42065, North Charleston, SC 29423. Visit our guestbook at



