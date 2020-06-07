Mary Morris
1927 - 2020
Mary Morris Charleston - Mary Burk Morris, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 6, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Private visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mary was born September 3, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of John Harry Burk, Sr. and Camille Jachens Burk. She was a retired Administrative Director from Charleston Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Morris Craig of Charleston, SC; son, Christopher Burk Morris of Virginia Beach, VA; two nieces, Carol Burk and Susan Postell, both of Charleston, SC; she is also survived by two great-nephews and one great-niece. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Anne Burk, of Charleston. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 or to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC, 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
JUN
9
Visitation
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
JUN
10
Service
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Your mother was a sweet person. She will be missed. It won't be the same without her in Pinckney Park. Our deepest sympathy goes out to Chris and Beth
Mary Syms
Neighbor
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
