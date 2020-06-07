Mary Morris Charleston - Mary Burk Morris, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 6, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Private visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mary was born September 3, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of John Harry Burk, Sr. and Camille Jachens Burk. She was a retired Administrative Director from Charleston Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Morris Craig of Charleston, SC; son, Christopher Burk Morris of Virginia Beach, VA; two nieces, Carol Burk and Susan Postell, both of Charleston, SC; she is also survived by two great-nephews and one great-niece. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Anne Burk, of Charleston. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 or to Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3075 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC, 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.