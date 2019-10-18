Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 12 21st Avenue Isle Of Palms , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Mozelle Barfield Baker Mt. Pleasant - Mary Mozelle Barfield Baker, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones, after living the life of a steel magnolia. Born in Scranton, S.C., June 27, 1926, she is the daughter of Nathan and Annie Osbourne Barfield and was sister to Gladys King, Oree Ervin, Hill Barfield and Merritt Barfield (all predeceased). She was a very patient and loving wife to Randolph DeLeon Baker from 1942 until his passing in 2002. Mary and R.D. are survived by their four children and their spouses, Randolph "Randy" DeLeon Baker, Jr. (Cathy), Patricia Baker Brown (Emory), Tommy Barfield Baker (Vickie), and Betty Jean Baker (Norman). She is also survived by 11 devoted and adored nieces and nephews, cousins near and far, plus an ever-growing and loving brood of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, including Larry "Skeeter" Brown (Joey, Jordan, Sophia and Ava); Theresa Annette Waddell (Jeff, Jeffrey, Micah, Layla, Corbyn, Coltyn, and Ashley, Nick, Lincoln and Jackson Strayer); Randolph DeLeon Baker, III, "Trey" (Rachael and John Henry), Allison Brown Barry (Tom and Lexi); Mary Catherine Chance (Charlie, Cleary and Cat); Tracy Woolwine Hart (Greg, Annie and Alex); David Glenn Woolwine, Jr. (Heather, Jessica, Bodie and Ronan); Cassie Baker Mizell (Mark, Baker, Jay and Mason); Katie Madison Baker (Waylon); and Harrison Baker. Mary attended Scranton High School and was a beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend, known for her fundamental kindness, deep love of her family, intelligence, quick wit, generosity and compassion. She shared herself with the world in all of these roles and more; she loved serving the Lord as a pillar of her church community, forever ready with a warm word, an offer to help or an idea to make things better for all. She served local communities around the state as a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, and often spoke fondly of her time as a volunteer in the MUSC Children's Hospital rocking and cuddling babies who needed her love. She delivered a nice sized crack into the proverbial 1970s glass ceiling when she became the first female manager of operator service at Southern Bell, a telephone company now known as BellSouth/AT&T. If you ever had the pleasure of loving, knowing or meeting Mary, then you know what it's like to bask in the special and warm light that only she could produce; in fact, she was so good at welcoming new acquaintances, the tag-a-long best friends of grandchildren, and demonstrating daily what love really means, that at last count, there are thousands of people across the state who continue to claim that they were, in fact, her actual "favorite." Two people we know for sure who can claim that title are Janie Washington, her dear friend and caregiver, and Eddie Washington, who kept her on time, in style and safe. Famous for organizing lake and river house retreats duly noted in Baker family history as some of the best of times, Mary was also quick to seize opportunities for "cousin pile" sleepovers, road trips, Sunday family dinners and holiday gatherings. Her back tickles and cuddles were legendary. Although she will be desperately missed by all those whose lives she touched, we will be forever grateful to have had as much time with this beautiful angel as we did. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to the MUSC Children's Fund (



Mary Mozelle Barfield Baker Mt. Pleasant - Mary Mozelle Barfield Baker, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones, after living the life of a steel magnolia. Born in Scranton, S.C., June 27, 1926, she is the daughter of Nathan and Annie Osbourne Barfield and was sister to Gladys King, Oree Ervin, Hill Barfield and Merritt Barfield (all predeceased). She was a very patient and loving wife to Randolph DeLeon Baker from 1942 until his passing in 2002. Mary and R.D. are survived by their four children and their spouses, Randolph "Randy" DeLeon Baker, Jr. (Cathy), Patricia Baker Brown (Emory), Tommy Barfield Baker (Vickie), and Betty Jean Baker (Norman). She is also survived by 11 devoted and adored nieces and nephews, cousins near and far, plus an ever-growing and loving brood of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, including Larry "Skeeter" Brown (Joey, Jordan, Sophia and Ava); Theresa Annette Waddell (Jeff, Jeffrey, Micah, Layla, Corbyn, Coltyn, and Ashley, Nick, Lincoln and Jackson Strayer); Randolph DeLeon Baker, III, "Trey" (Rachael and John Henry), Allison Brown Barry (Tom and Lexi); Mary Catherine Chance (Charlie, Cleary and Cat); Tracy Woolwine Hart (Greg, Annie and Alex); David Glenn Woolwine, Jr. (Heather, Jessica, Bodie and Ronan); Cassie Baker Mizell (Mark, Baker, Jay and Mason); Katie Madison Baker (Waylon); and Harrison Baker. Mary attended Scranton High School and was a beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend, known for her fundamental kindness, deep love of her family, intelligence, quick wit, generosity and compassion. She shared herself with the world in all of these roles and more; she loved serving the Lord as a pillar of her church community, forever ready with a warm word, an offer to help or an idea to make things better for all. She served local communities around the state as a past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, and often spoke fondly of her time as a volunteer in the MUSC Children's Hospital rocking and cuddling babies who needed her love. She delivered a nice sized crack into the proverbial 1970s glass ceiling when she became the first female manager of operator service at Southern Bell, a telephone company now known as BellSouth/AT&T. If you ever had the pleasure of loving, knowing or meeting Mary, then you know what it's like to bask in the special and warm light that only she could produce; in fact, she was so good at welcoming new acquaintances, the tag-a-long best friends of grandchildren, and demonstrating daily what love really means, that at last count, there are thousands of people across the state who continue to claim that they were, in fact, her actual "favorite." Two people we know for sure who can claim that title are Janie Washington, her dear friend and caregiver, and Eddie Washington, who kept her on time, in style and safe. Famous for organizing lake and river house retreats duly noted in Baker family history as some of the best of times, Mary was also quick to seize opportunities for "cousin pile" sleepovers, road trips, Sunday family dinners and holiday gatherings. Her back tickles and cuddles were legendary. Although she will be desperately missed by all those whose lives she touched, we will be forever grateful to have had as much time with this beautiful angel as we did. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to the MUSC Children's Fund ( https://givenow.musckids.org/ ), the Roper St. Francis Hospice Cottage ( https://www.rsfhfoundation.org/or to the First United Methodist Church ( https://www.iopmethodist.com/online-giving ). A visitation will be held at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd., on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A memorial service and celebration of Mary's life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 12 21st Street, Isle of Palms. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close