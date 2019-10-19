Mary Mozelle Barfield Baker Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mary Mozelle Barfield Baker are invited to attend her memorial service and celebration of life on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 12 21st Street, Isle of Palms. The family will received friends in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd., on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary's memory to the MUSC Children's Fund (https://givenow.musckids.org/), the Roper St. Francis Hospice Cottage (https://www.rsfhfoundation.org/or to the First United Methodist Church (https://www.iopmethodist.com/online-giving). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019