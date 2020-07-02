Mary Murray Bailey Harken Charleston - Mary Murray Bailey Harken, 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Frederick A. Bailey III and widow of Harold A. Harken, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held graveside Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Mary was met at the Pearly Gates by her husbands, Fred Bailey and Harold Harken, along with good friend, Kenny Renken (all of whom preceded her to heaven) and her favorite drink (VO and 7), with golf carts ready for a heavenly round of golf. Mary was born November 29, 1929 in Greenville, SC, daughter of the late Joseph James Murray and Marguerite Hood Murray. She attended Furman University and was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. The framework of Mary's life was her love and compassion for the many people in her life, especially her family. She left an amazing legacy for us all. She loved her huge, extended family, her golfing buddies, her Crescent neighbors, lifelong friends, and her fellow Clemson Tiger fans. She taught her children, grandchildren, and great-grands the importance of faith, family, friends, and food and wrapped it all up with a loving, caring sense of hospitality. She will always be remembered for loving the family beach trips, Easter egg hunts by the lake, Bingo at the Country Club with her grandchildren, her famous potato salad, and the Christmas family parties. Mary is survived by her two daughters; Fran Bailey Fisher (Joe) of Charleston, SC and Carol Bailey Leonard (Danny) of Lexington, NC, two sons; James Murray Bailey (Kathy) and Frederick "Ricky" A. Bailey, IV, both of Charleston, SC; one step- daughter, Sandy Harken of Folly Beach and one step-son, Hal Harken of Charleston; eight grandchildren; Laura Altman (Chris), Shannon Cilli (Eric), Kristin Shoger (Andrew), Danielle Long (Barrett), Nicole Grantham (Matt), Brian Fisher (Jess), Kelsey Lambert (Roby) and Jimmy Bailey; three step-grandchildren: Kirsten Dodd (Dan), Suzanne Muck (Tim) and Harrison Herron; 17 great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Sara Murray Mims. The family is so grateful to Detra Brown and Barbara Parks for their faithful, loving care of Mary. We would also like to thank the staff at NHC Charleston, who got to know her so well over the past 4 1/2 years and enjoyed her sense of humor and sweet nature, and to Caris Hospice, who was so attentive to her during the past month. We will always be grateful to all those who lovingly supported Mary and her family. If you so choose, the family would appreciate donations being made to the church that was so much a part of her life, St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401. She loved her dear church friends, being a member of Circle Three, and teaching Second Grade Sunday School for over 25 years. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
