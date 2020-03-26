|
|
Mary Nowels Moncks Corner - Mary Wilkins Nowels, 79, of San Antonio Texas, formerly of Moncks Corner, widow of Carl Nowels, passed away Monday March 23, 2020. Mary was born August 16, 1940 in Gaffney, SC, a daughter of the late William Jackson Wilkins and the late Mary Jane Nelms Wilkins. A 1958 graduate of Berkeley High School, Mary was a retired administrative assistant for the US Air Force. She loved animals, horseback riding, reading, crocheting and spending time with her family. Surviving are a daughter- Lara L. Barnett and her husband, Col Tom Barnett (USAF, Ret) of San Antonio, TX; a brother- William J. Wilkins of Santee; a daughter-in-law- Cassie Nowels of Summerville; grandchildren-Lisa, Jody, Steven and Sue Ellen. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is predeceased by a son-Chris Nowels and a brother- Robert B. Wilkins. Due to the current COVID-19 rules of social distancing, the family will delay having a service until gathering number restrictions are lifted. Please continue referring to www.russellfuneralchapel.net for service information. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to ASPCA by visiting their website at www.aspca.org/donate. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 27, 2020