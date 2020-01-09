|
Mary Pendergrass N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mary Pendergrass and those of her husband the late Elmore Pendergrass, Sr., and those of her parents the late Mr. and Mrs. Isaac and Eva Brown; those of her children, James Brown, Catherine (Major) Barnhill, Mary (Charles) Pickett, Paul (Deborah) Pendergrass, Robert (Izena) Pendergrass, Preston (Yvette) Pendergrass, Shirley (Terry) Fields, Kenneth (Carolyn) Brown, Arthur (Vickie) Brown, Sonya (Spencer) Smith, Alma Brown, Teisha (Montez) Mack, Gwendolyn (Tawanna) Pendergrass and Terrell Fields and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 AM at Christian Praise and Worship Center, 2029 Appleton Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Mrs. Pendergrass will be laid to rest in Johnson Cemetery. The viewing for Mrs. Pendergrass will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020