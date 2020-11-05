Mary Pope Barnwell Vaughan Charleston - Mary Pope Barnwell Vaughan, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of William Hutchinson Vaughan, Jr., entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 10:30 a.m. Interment, St. Philip's Churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Mrs. Vaughan was born Valentine's Day, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Hazzard Barnwell, Jr. (Mary Maybank Royall). She was a graduate of the College of Charleston and taught for the Charleston County School District for several years. Mary met Commander William Hutchinson Vaughan, Jr. while he was stationed in Charleston and they were married on August 24, 1957. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Philip's Church, where she and Bill raised their three children. She was devoted to her faith, her family and her friends. Growing up with an extended, loving family and her time split between her downtown home and summers in her grandparent's cousin-filled home "on Mt. Pleasant" provided a joyous backbone to her life. Mary was, like so many members of her family, an expert teller of family stories, punctuated by a rich and ready laugh. Together, she and Bill celebrated more than 50 years of marriage. Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Rev. William H. Barnwell; and niece, Abigail Barnwell. She is survived and greatly missed by two sons: W. Barnwell "Barney" Vaughan (Diane Bowers) and Edward H. Vaughan both of Charleston, SC; one daughter, Harriet V. Lawrence (Philip) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four grandchildren: Mary B. Lawrence, Sarah "Sallie" R. Lawrence, Clair C. Vaughan, and Elizabeth "Lizzie" M. Vaughan; one step-grandson, Mason Hammond; sister-in-law, Corinne Barnwell; brother-in-law, Robert Vaughan (Ponza); three nieces; two nephews; and many beloved cousins, relatives and friends. The family particularly wishes to thank Naomi Graham, Rose Peoples and the ladies of the lunch bunch for their years of friendship and kindness. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or a charity of one's choice
