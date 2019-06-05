Mary Rabon Summerville - Mary Elizabeth Rabon, 71, of Summerville, first married to the late Daniel Eugene Lewis, wife of Aubrey Rabon, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Mary was born May 3, 1948 in Conway. She was a homemaker and had been a clerk at the Salvation Army in Conway and Loris. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mary enjoyed sitting on her porch drinking coffee and reaching out to her family by phone each morning. She loved cooking and having everyone over for a meal and family time. She was an avid gardener and roses were her specialty. Mary's philosophy was "don't worry", she took each day as it came and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons; Gene Lewis and his wife, Tammie, of Moncks Corner, Michael Lewis of Summerville; two daughters; Shirley Thacker and her husband, Walter, of Summerville, Shelia Link of Summerville; five grandchildren; Greg Richardson of Summerville, Jennifer Taylor and her husband, Matthew, of Summerville, John Varner and his wife, Brittney, of Summerville, Morgan McCall and her husband, Bill, of Bonneau and Trent Lewis of Moncks Corner, 8 great-grandchildren, a sister; Audrey Nags of Conway, a brother; Sam Lewis and his wife, Donna of Summerville. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Oakley Road Ministries, 109 Oakley Road, Moncks Corner, 29461. The Rabon family is being assisted by Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019