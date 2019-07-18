Mary Robinson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mary Robinson, those of her children; Sonya Parris (Darryl), Linda, Eugene, Tiphaney, Onethia, Tywanna and Christopher Robinson, siblings; Constance Simmons, Estelle Moore, Theresa Shepard, Christine Hamilton and Julius Robinson, other relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Sat, July 20, 2019, 11:00 AM in the chapel. Ms Robinson will repose this evening in the chapel 6:00 - 8:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in Monrovia Cemetery, Chas, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019