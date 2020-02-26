|
|
Mary Rogers Charleston - Mary Vernon Clary Rogers, 83, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mrs. Rogers was born in Gaffney, SC on January 25, 1937, a daughter of Miles Vernon Clary and Mae Anthony Clary. She attended the University of South Carolina and had a career in business administration and homemaking. She was a member and frequent greeter at St. Philip's Church and a staff member of Philip's Preschool. Surviving are her daughters, Mary Katherine Dean and husband, Alan, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Lee Rogers Moore and husband, Richard, of Charleston; grandchildren, Charles Miles Dean, Richard Perrin Moore, Jr, Elizabeth Lanham Moore, and James Rogers Moore; sister-in-law, Jane Rogers Davis; and nieces and nephews, Anne Davis Hamilton (Peyton), Caroline Clary Lesesne, James Lawson Davis (Lynn) and Thomas Petigru Lesesne IV. Mrs. Rogers was predeceased by her husband, James Lanham Rogers, Jr; her sister, Doris Clary Lesesne; her granddaughter, Mary Kent Dean and brother-in-laws, Thomas Petigru Lesesne, III, and Louis McAlester Davis. The relatives and friends of Mary Vernon Clary Rogers are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 1:00PM, Friday, February 28, 2020, at the graveside, Christ Churchyard, Mt. Pleasant. Rev. Marc R. Boutan will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at 310 Bennett St, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, any memorials be given to St. Philip's Preschool, 142 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020