Mary Rose Moncks Corner - Mrs. Mary Rose, 92, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020 Residence: 343 Winford Ct., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mrs. Rose is the widow of Mr. Samuel Rose; mother of William Vandross, Henry Vandross, Barbara Rose (Ray), Timothy Rose (Angie), and the late Lorenzo Rose, Allen Tony Rose, and Bernard Rose; and the sister of Pearl Hardee and Estelle Bristow. Mrs. Rose was a homemaker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.