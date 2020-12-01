Mary Rose (Molly) McKeithan Hughes SUMMERVILLE - Mary Rose (Molly) McKeithan Hughes, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 27,2020 in Summerville, SC, at the age of 80, after a brief illness. Molly was born of Carrie W. McKeithan Hollis and Henry H. McKeithan, Jr on Jan. 26, 1940 in Charleston, SC., both of whom are deceased. Molly is survived by her husband, Edward Hughes; her daughter, Terri Ann Davis and son-in-law, Clark Davis, all of Johns Island, SC; son Allen Hughes of Waxhaw, NC and daughters Katrina Walker of Lexington, SC and Babs Daniels of Summerville, SC; many greatly loved grandchildren and two great-grandsons; her siblings, Henry H. McKeithan, III (Loretta), Clifford M. McKeithan (Carol) and Carolyn M. Lindsey. She is predeceased by her daughter Tracy B. Ragon. Siblings, Blanchard (Weeks) McKeithan, Alma Ruth Cassidy, Isaac (Ike) McKeithan Molly graduated from the High School of Charleston in 1958, and educated herself in x ray technology, attended and received her degree in Electronics at Nielson Electronic Institute of Charleston, and was self-educated as an Ophthalmic Technician at the Storm Institute for which she worked for a period of time. Molly was then employed by Retina Consultants of Charleston and retired with many years and accomplishments to her credit. The many interests of Molly were traveling with her husband, rock collecting, photography and bird watching. A memorial gathering honoring Molly Hughes is to be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 2pm to 4pm at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, 281 Treeland Dr., Ladson, SC 29456. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
