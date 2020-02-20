Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church
95 Cooper Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Mary Russell Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mary Alice Owens Simmons Russell are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 95 Cooper Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Friends may visit the mortuary on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM. Mrs. Russell is survived by her four daughters, Mildred Simmons (Roy) Johnson of Brandon, FL, Constance "Connie" Russell of Pittsburgh, CA, Rosalind Russell (Elder Robert) Bateman, Jr. of Columbia, SC and special daughter, Veronica Pope of Pittsburgh, CA; four grandchildren, Evangeline "Vangie" Simmons of Brandon, FL, Avery Deloris Bateman and Ian R. Bateman, both of Columbia, SC and Vincent Gelzer (Johnson) of New York; three great-grandchildren, Rashad L. Simmons, London Roy Simmons both of Brandon, FL and Omari Bateman Hailey of Columbia, SC; brother, Nathaniel Scott of Philadelphia, PA; sisters-in-law; special niece, Salina Burnell; and host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousin and friends. The family will be receiving friends at 3179 Accabee Road, North Charleston, SC 29405. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
