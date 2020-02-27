Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Mary Seabrook Obituary
Mary Seabrook Mt. Pleasant - Mary Cauthen Seabrook, widow of Ephriam Mikell Seabrook, Jr., died peacefully on Monday, February 24. She was born March 20, 1929, in Orangeburg, SC, the daughter of Lewis Jackson Cauthen and Amanda Paulling Cauthen. She attended Mount Pleasant Academy and General William Moultrie High School. She is an alumna of the College of Charleston, Class of 1950, and a graduate of The Citadel master's degree program. She taught at Moultrie High School, was retired office manager for E. M. Seabrook, Jr., Inc. and was a former board member for Trident Academy. She is a member of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Seabrook was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother Lewis Jackson Cauthen, Jr. Survivors include children: E. Mikell (Theresa) Seabrook III, Lewis E. (Alice) Seabrook, Mary A. Seabrook Bell (Daniel), Thomas M. Seabrook; grandchildren: Samuel Seabrook, Mikell Seabrook, Murray Seabrook, Carson Seabrook, Christopher Bell, Caroline Seabrook, Kirkland Seabrook, Benjamin Bell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to a . Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29484, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020
