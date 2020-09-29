Mary Seabrook Oswald Godbold James Island - Mary Seabrook Oswald Godbold entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born March 26, 1923, at home on James Island, Mary was the youngest of eight children of Cecil Oswald and Jennie Rivers Seabrook Oswald. Mary lived her entire life on Clark Sound on the family compound. She graduated from Memminger High School and was head bookkeeper at South Carolina National Bank. She and her husband were charter members of the James Island Dance Club, and she was a lifetime member of James Island Presbyterian Church. A devoted wife and mother, she raised their four children to love the outdoors. In true James Island fashion, she taught them to swim, shrimp, fish, crab and pick oysters. She welcomed friends and family to a bountiful table of fresh seafood and homegrown vegetables. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Blakeley Godbold; her brothers Cecil, George, and Alison Oswald; and sisters Lilla Meggett, Anna Seabrook, Olive Messervy, and Jean Boulware Dickinson. She is survived by children Mary Davis (William), Blakeley Godbold (Joy), Baynard Godbold, and Downing Godbold (Jorge); grandchildren Jennie Flinn (Darren), Matthew Davis (Amanda), Ty Godbold, Sean Godbold (Laura Beth), Cliff Godbold (Lindsay), and Jesse Godbold (Jenni); five great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family is forever grateful for her devoted caregiver, Lenora Morton Fulton, and all others who lovingly cared for Mary, including Hospice of Charleston. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Charleston or James Island Presbyterian Church. Visit our guestbook at www.jhenrystuhr.com
