Mary Smalls Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mary Smalls are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, May 11, 2020 at Mitchell Cemetery, Adams Run, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Smalls is survived by her children, Steven Smalls, Eugene Smalls, Patricia Porter, and Yvette Williams; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Wittrell; and two sons-in-law, Arnold Porter and George Williams. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Viewing
2:00 - 4:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mitchell Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
