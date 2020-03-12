|
Mary Stephens Dorchester, SC - Mary C. Stephens, 79, of Dorchester, widow of Larry Rogers Stephens, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday March 14, 2020 at Zion United Methodist Church with the Reverend David Fields officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 P.M. Friday March 13, 2020 at Bryant Funeral Home in St. George. Mary was born on July 18, 1940 in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late David Ryan and Elizabeth Hair Cain. She attended Newberry College, was a former librarian in the Dorchester County School District 3 and served as register for Lowcountry Council Girls Scouts for over 20 years. She was an active member of the Zion United Methodist Church, where she served on the Administrative Board, Sunday School teacher and many boards and committees. She was a charter member of the Duchess Dorchester Red Hatters and Ivy Garden Club. She served on the Dorchester County Board of Education for 2 terms. She was predeceased by a son, Ryan Keller Stephens and a sister, Rose Marie DeWitt. Surviving sons; Lancing Stacey Stephens (Angie) Columbia, and Shannon Cain Stephens (Simona), Dorchester; a daughter-in-law, Shirley L. Stephens, grandchildren; Brittany Pye (Otis), Corkney Stephens Peters (Caleb), Ian Stephens, Nikolas Stephens, William "Liam" Stephens, Ashley S. Mitchell (Devin), Trevor Stephens (Cress), Stefan Olaru, and Gabriel Stephens, great-grandchildren, Tanya Infinger, Holly, Pye, Logan Pye, Bryson Mitchell and Adelyn Grace Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, in care of Leslie Hilton, 1010 Wire Road, Dorchester, SC 29437.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020