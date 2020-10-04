Mary Taylor Crosby Charleston - Mary Taylor Crosby, 93, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest peacefully on October 3, 2020 at home with family by her side. The relatives and friends of Mary T. Crosby are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be offered online at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. Mary was born on August 21, 1927 in Lodge, SC, a daughter of the late Joseph Tillman Taylor and Anna Utsey Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas Vance Taylor, Sr., her son, Thomas Vance Taylor, Jr., her brother and three sisters. Mary is survived by her sons: Wayne Crosby of Goose Creek and Larry Crosby (Susie) of Charleston; her daughters: Cindy Crosby of Johns Island and Cathy Motte (Danny) of Bonneau; twelve grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and nineteen great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Berkley Animal Center, 502 Cypress Garden Rd., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. 843-766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
