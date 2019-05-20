Mary Theresa Budds Charleston - Mary Theresa "Bebe" Budds, 92, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Roper Hospice Cottage with her family by her side. The family and friends of Bebe are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 120 Broad Street, Charleston, SC. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Bebe was born on August 25, 1926, in Charleston, a daughter of Charles Dalton Budds, Sr. and Mary Rosalie Connor. She graduated from Bishop England High School in 1943. Bebe worked as Office Manager for Pearlstine Enterprises for over 32 years from 1949 - 1981. She also worked for the Federal Government at the Charleston Naval Shipyard for several years before retiring in 1988. Bebe was a lifelong parishioner at the Cathedral. Bebe was a very strong, independent and caring person who focused her life on her family, friends and faith. With five (5) brothers and four (4) sisters, 30 nieces and nephews, and many grand-nieces/nephews, she had many on who to shower her love and attention. A kind of angel of mercy, Bebe was always the first on the scene whenever family or friends were experiencing the pains of illness, loss of loved ones, or for that matter, any kind of need. She was generous to a fault and had a penchant for getting to know and making friends with the workers at the various businesses she frequented in her travels around Charleston over the years. In her later years, Bebe enjoyed friendships with her fellow residents at the Canterbury House and at the Carter May Home. After a long, well-lived life, Bebe will be sorely missed by her extended family and many friends. Bebe is survived by her sister, Margaret Budds Bolchoz of Mt. Pleasant and dozens of nieces, nephews, and grand- nieces/nephews. She is predeceased by five (5) brothers: C. Dalton Budds, Jr., James C. Budds, William B. Budds, John J. Budds, and Francis B. Budds; and three (3) sisters: Winifred B. White, Anne B. Searson, and Ruth B. Stuckey. Her journey now ended, her purpose here served, Bebe found eternal life on May 19, 2019. Flowers are not desired, but please consider memorials to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 120 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29407 or the Bishop England High School Green and White Fund, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island, SC 29492. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, INC. 843-766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary