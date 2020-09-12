1/1
Mary Theresa Oliphant
Mary Theresa Oliphant MARIETTA, GA - Mary T. Oliphant, 90, of Marietta, GA, passed away on September 9, 2020, after a long illness. Originally from Newfoundland, Canada, Mary married George L Opliphant. After starting a family, they traveled around the world with the US Military to end up in Charleston, SC. Eventually Mary became a resident of Cobb County, Marietta, GA and would live there for the next thirty years. Mary was a retired Hair Salon Owner. She was always outgoing, with a great sense of humor. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Mary was predeceased by her husband, George L. Oliphant of Newfoundland, her eldest son, Paul D. Oliphant and grandson, Joshua P. Oliphant (West).She leaves to mourn several children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sons, Anthony M. Oliphant (Janet), Leonard P. Oliphant, John F. Oliphant (Rose), daughters Deborah A. Oliphant (William), Pamela, Vivian A. Wilson. Grandchildren Christopher F. Strickland, Melissa A. Nemenz (Stefan), Spencer G. Wilson, Amanda F. Hall (Trevor), Vivian T. Sanchez ( Richard ), Hailey M. Oliphant, Anna K. Oliphant, great-grandchildren, Bentley R. Oliphant (Winslow), Talia A. Nemenz, Karen L. Nemenz, Richard C, Sanchez, Oliver T. Sanchez.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 AM at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482.The burial will be held at Magnolia Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
